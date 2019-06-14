Services
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Abilene - Darlene R. McCaskill, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Born in Abilene, Texas on November 19, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Thelma (King) Rees. She was a 1964 graduate of Abilene High School. Darlene was a customer service representative for CBS Insurance and worked part time at F & M Electronics Supply in Abilene. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" L. Davis, Jr. on February 28, 1991. She married Ronald Eugene McCaskill on June 20, 1992 in Abilene.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Ron McCaskill of Abilene; stepchildren, Ronald McCaskill of Little Elm, Texas, Robert McCaskill and wife Peggy of Bul Verde, Texas, and Lynn Roberts and husband Lloyd of Joplin, Missouri; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. James United Methodist Church, 3100 Barrow Street in Abilene, officiated by Rev. Dot Lea. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 14, 2019
