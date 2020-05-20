|
Darlene Young Root
Abilene - Darlene Young Root, (Marion D. Root) of Abilene, Texas, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on May 19, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm, Friday, May 22 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Minister Steve Hare officiating. Private burial will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Social-distance seating will be observed and masks are encouraged.
Darlene was born at home to Ollie Pierce Young and Roy D. Young in Handley, TX. She graduated Handley High. Darlene loved telling the story of meeting her beloved Harry when he came to Carswell AFB for the weekend to retrieve an AWOL serviceman. They married on December 21, 1951 in Ft. Worth and were married for 65 years. In 1957, they moved to Guam via a 17-day military transport ship with "Little Harry" and Susan. Darlene gave birth to daughter, Tracy, at England AFB in Louisiana and son, Paul, at Dyess AFB in Abilene. She was a devoted Mama to all her children.
Darlene was a true storyteller and natural historian. She had a sharp wit and a sense of humor that kept her, and those around her, moving forward in the darkest of times. She always kept the doors of her heart open and allowed her heart to stretch wider when life frequently asked more of her. Darlene completed a drug counseling certification program in Dallas in the late 80s, and as a result, was able to touch the lives of many people. She loved and was loved by her "Sunday Sisters", a group of wise and wonderful women. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ for 46 years and was a member of "The Early Bird" Bible class.
Darlene treasured all her years with Harry, especially the ones they spent RV-ing across the country.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Harry Root Sr., and their precious daughter, Tracy Root, of Abilene.
Darlene is survived by sons Harry Root Jr. and wife, Andi of Abilene, Paul Root of Abilene, and daughter Susan Root Aston of New York City. She was "Me-mah" to grandchildren Amanda Charleton of Abilene, Brittany Houlihan of New York City, Jamie Chamberlain of Abilene, grandsons Nickolas Kloster and wife Maher of Abilene, Chris Davila of Abilene, Austin Sellers of Hawley, and great-grandchildren, Corbin and Caleb Kloster, and Auston and Jayden Charleton.
Memorials may be given to Highland Christian Ministry, Love and Care Ministries, or Christian Service Center.
The family of Harry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to The Sunday Sisters and Highland Church of Christ.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020