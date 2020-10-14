Darwin Lee Breeding
Abilene - Darwin Lee Breeding, 80, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be Friday, October 16, from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Saturday, October 17 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
Darwin was born on a farm in Cross Plains, TX to Arlie Lee and Ora Breeding on December 5, 1939. He graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1958. He then attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1963. He married Joyce Gail Stone on September 7, 1963 in Monahans, TX. Darwin and Joyce settled in Lubbock while Darwin started his career in utilities while obtaining his master's degree in Finance from Texas Tech University. He retired from a 36-year career in utilities in the spring of 1999.
Above all, Darwin was a loving husband and father. He truly embraced time with his family. He always made family reunions a priority. If he was not spending time with family at home, then he was in the garage working with his hands or being creative. Darwin always enjoyed the challenge of building things for the home or modifying his sailboats. Darwin's unique passion was to race sailboats in West Texas. He travelled all over the state with his son, Dan, to race sailboats competitively. Late in retirement, Darwin committed himself to golf with his friends several times per week. In addition, Joyce and Darwin were members of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Lee and Ora Breeding.
Darwin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Breeding of Abilene; son, Dan Breeding and wife Melinda of Midland; daughter, Darcas Shipley and husband Kevin of Abilene; sister, Connie Plummer and husband Bill of Leander, TX; grandchildren, Landon Breeding and wife Cassie of Midland, Bryson Breeding and wife Danika of Lubbock, Garison Breeding of Midland, Megan Whitehurst and husband Brooks of Austin, Brooke Calhoun and husband Hunter of Abilene, and Addison Shipley of Abilene. He also welcomed his first great-grandchild, Weston Breeding, a week before his passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
online at: https://act.alz.org/Donate
.
