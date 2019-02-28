|
|
Darwin Lee Patty
Stamford, TX
Darwin Patty was a man who loved his life and working the land as a plain and simple farmer. He left this world on Monday, February 25, 2019 to join his Savior in the fields of heaven at the age of 92.
Darwin Lee Patty was born on a farm in Jones County Texas near Lueders on July 1, 1926. He was the youngest of four children born to John Franklin Patty and Annie (Meil) Patty. Darwin attended Lueders High School where he graduated in 1944.
After high school he farmed with his dad in Jones County Texas until entering the U.S. Army on November 9, 1950. Darwin moved to the Army Reserves on October 31, 1952 where he served until, he was discharged on October 1, 1956.
After his discharge from the military, he rode the bus to Stamford and walked to the family farm in the Plainview Community where his parents moved in 1956, the place where he would farm and live for the rest of his life.
Darwin was a man of few words, yet when he spoke his advice was worth listening to. He was conservative to a fault, yet he was always thinking of others and how he could help someone. He was an incredible worker; well into age he was building fence, by himself, driving posts and setting the corner posts in post holes he manually dug, and was still hauling cattle to the auction a few weeks ago. He always greeted you with a warm and pleasant smile. On Sundays he enjoyed worshiping at First Baptist Church, gathering for lunch and fellowship with family and providing Blue Bell ice cream for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Ollie Register; two brothers, O.C. Patty and Desha Patty and one nephew, Spencer Patty.
Survivors include; 4 nephews and 4 nieces; Patty Ann Hilburn of Meeker, OK, Don Register of Red Oak, TX, Mel Register and wife Martha of San Angelo, TX, Marty Patty of Mobile AL, Joan Hager and husband Jay of Stamford, TX, Stacy Patty and wife Sharie of Lubbock, TX, Debbie Martin and husband Tim of Desdemona, TX and Julie Garner and husband Don of Tuscola, TX; one sister-in-law, Marie Patty of Desdemona, TX and a host of other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tankersley Funeral Home (807 Columbia) in Stamford, TX. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Stamford with Dr. Jacob West officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockdale Cemetery in Haskell County under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 28, 2019