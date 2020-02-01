|
|
Dave Lambert
Tuscola - TUSCOLA: George David "Dave" Lambert, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Broadview Baptist church on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00pm, officiated by Davis Cason and Wes Terry. Service are entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5 to 7:00pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
Dave was born in his family home in South Taylor County, Cedar Gap, to Roy and Ruby (Glaze) Lambert on September 7, 1933. Dave grew up on the family farm and ranch, attending school at Southern Taylor County and working on the family place. Due to the passing of his father at an early age, Dave left school in the ninth grade to help provide for his mother and his siblings.
Dave married Hazel Coffey on June 3, 1955 in Abilene. They welcomed two boys into their growing family. Dave and Hazel spent the next 64 years together, even sharing a room at Wisteria Place.
Dave went to work at Morris Ready Mix in 1953 he retired in the early 2000's. Dave loved to work, from Morris Ready Mix to clearing brush and running cattle on the family place, Dave was always doing some sort of work. His family recalls he was driven by work.
Dave's family was the only thing more important than his work. He had the honor to coach his sons' little league teams, teach them the fine art of fishing, camping, and deer hunting, but it was the lake that also allowed Dave to relax with his family. He loved to water ski. During the summer months weekends and vacations where spent at the lake water skiing and camping. A lot of those vacations where spent at Lake Brownwood State Park, and weather did not matter, sunny skies or driving rain, Dave was at the lake.
Dave was a devoted church goer and had deep love for Christ.
He is survived by his wife Hazel; son, Larry and wife Radonna of Tuscola; son, Gary and wife Brenda of Coleman; brother, Joel Lambert of Cedar Gap; sisters, Claudette Nevels, and Sandra Jackson, Shirley Coffey all of Cedar Gap, grandchildren, Nick Lambert and wife Kelly, Courtnie Robinson and husband Dustin, Larrisa Lambert, Crystal Long, and Wes Baumgrandner. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Lambert, and a great grandchild, Ricky Wilkinson (dec 17).
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020