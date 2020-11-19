David "Doc" BallardStamford - Dr. David Ballard, DVMDavid Curtis Ballard was born August 16, 1922, in Haskell, to Thomas and Alice (Killingsworth) Ballard. With his wife by his side he passed peacefully meeting his Lord on the beautiful golf courses in heaven on November 18, 2020.David graduated from Haskell High School, continuing his studies at Texas A&M where he earned his doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine. He graduated from college in 1943, during the midst of World War II. David served his country in the US Army from 1943 to 1947.Upon returning to civilian life, Dr. Ballard returned to pursue his dream of practicing veterinary medicine. Doc served the Stamford area for 45 years as a self-employed vet.David married Fern Hansen on November 24, 1979 in Ericksdahl. He was blessed with an extended family including Fern's daughter Ann and son Blake and their spouses.David was a kind and generous person with a witty sense of humor. He took pride in telling everyone what a "wonderful cook" Fern was and how much he enjoyed her savory meals and delicious desserts. David was a man with many talents; as a wood worker crafting furniture, a sportsman enjoying hunting, and a skilled golfer hitting his ball right down the middle of the fairway, loving all animals and befriending their owners.David was a long-time member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Bethel Lutheran Church, and the Stamford Country Club.David was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marie McClain and sister, Velma Alice Nevil.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Fern of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Randy Stevenson of Arlington, TX; son and daughter-in-law Blake and Frances Hansen of Lubbock; grandchildren, Lauren and David Taylor, Eric and Shannon Hansen, Matt Stevenson, Lynde and Chad Langdon, Adam and Maggie Hedgpeth; great grandchildren, Ally, Lily, Nicole, Tucker, David, Evan, Gavin, Rosa, Vivine and Josie; and a host of other relatives and friends.David's life will be remembered with Graveside Services at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Richard Strait officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 everyone is requested to wear a mask.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church %Tena Tankersley PO Box 828 Stamford, TX 79553.