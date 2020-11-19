1/1
David "Doc" Ballard
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Doc" Ballard

Stamford - Dr. David Ballard, DVM

David Curtis Ballard was born August 16, 1922, in Haskell, to Thomas and Alice (Killingsworth) Ballard. With his wife by his side he passed peacefully meeting his Lord on the beautiful golf courses in heaven on November 18, 2020.

David graduated from Haskell High School, continuing his studies at Texas A&M where he earned his doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine. He graduated from college in 1943, during the midst of World War II. David served his country in the US Army from 1943 to 1947.

Upon returning to civilian life, Dr. Ballard returned to pursue his dream of practicing veterinary medicine. Doc served the Stamford area for 45 years as a self-employed vet.

David married Fern Hansen on November 24, 1979 in Ericksdahl. He was blessed with an extended family including Fern's daughter Ann and son Blake and their spouses.

David was a kind and generous person with a witty sense of humor. He took pride in telling everyone what a "wonderful cook" Fern was and how much he enjoyed her savory meals and delicious desserts. David was a man with many talents; as a wood worker crafting furniture, a sportsman enjoying hunting, and a skilled golfer hitting his ball right down the middle of the fairway, loving all animals and befriending their owners.

David was a long-time member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Bethel Lutheran Church, and the Stamford Country Club.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marie McClain and sister, Velma Alice Nevil.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Fern of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Randy Stevenson of Arlington, TX; son and daughter-in-law Blake and Frances Hansen of Lubbock; grandchildren, Lauren and David Taylor, Eric and Shannon Hansen, Matt Stevenson, Lynde and Chad Langdon, Adam and Maggie Hedgpeth; great grandchildren, Ally, Lily, Nicole, Tucker, David, Evan, Gavin, Rosa, Vivine and Josie; and a host of other relatives and friends.

David's life will be remembered with Graveside Services at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Richard Strait officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 everyone is requested to wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church %Tena Tankersley PO Box 828 Stamford, TX 79553.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford
807 S. Columbia
Stamford, TX 79553
325-773-2721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved