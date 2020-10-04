David Benjamin "Butch" Barron



On October 2, 2020, David Benjamin "Butch" Barron passed from this life after an extended battle with Alzheimers. He was 66 years young. Butch, as he was affectionately nicknamed by his dad, will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, extraordinary Pops, and a friend to all. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5th at the First Baptist Church of Baird, with Rev. Jimmy Hatcher officiating and Dale Mason assisting. Burial will follow in the Admiral Cemetery under the direction of Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home of Baird.



Butch was born September 22, 1954, in Snyder, Texas to Elbert Benjamin and Barbra Jo (Arledge) Barron Cutbirth. Butch graduated from Baird High School in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of his life Sharon Cauthen, on July 30, 1976 and they made their home in Baird. Butch spent eight years in Carlsbad, New Mexico working in the oil patch. In 1988, Butch and his family returned to Baird where he worked the next 29 years for Western Marketing where he was salesman of the year for numerous years. Butch was dedicated to his community for many years coaching his boys in youth sports and serving on the Baird ISD school board. Butch never met a stranger, had an infectious laugh, and resinating smile. He always worked hard to leave this world better than he found it.



Butch was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Jerry Barron. His father-in-law Jimmy Cauthen and brother-in-law Larry Cauthen.



Butch is survived by his loving wife Sharon Barron of Baird, his sons and their wives, Chad and Jeanette Barron of Cross Plains, Dusty and Heather Barron of Katy. In addition, he is survived by his extra special sister and brother in law Karen and Garry Jennings of Baird. His brother Terry Barron and wife Barbara, his sisters Kay Neinast and husband Mark, Judy Vallie and husband Frank all of Baird. His in-laws Ed and Mary Jo Duncan of Cross Plains and Vivian Cauthen of Baird. Butch loved and cherished all his family including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews that he enjoyed watching grow up.



The light of his life were his four grandchildren, two grandson namesakes, David Bryson Barron and Liam Benjamin Barron. Two precious granddaughters Landry Jayne Barron and Ellie Elizabeth Barron.



Pallbearers will be Randy Tollett, Wayne Fiedler, Tommy Neal, Danny Vestal, Billy Charles Hatchett, Zeke Rodriguez, Efriam Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are all WMI employees.



The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Lyndale Memory Care.



Memorials may be made to Admiral Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Alzheimer's research in Butch's name.









