Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Abilene, TX
David Bolte


1946 - 2019
David Bolte Obituary
David Bolte

Abilene - David H. Bolte, 73, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on June 28, 1946, a son to the late Herbert G. and Harriet H. Bolte. He was raised in Kaukauna, Wisconsin and graduated from Bonduel High School in Bonduel, Wisconsin. David enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and hunt. He had worked for Martin Sprocket and Gear in Abilene for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a parishoner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abilene.

David is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Craig Vanden Heuvel. He is survived by a brother; Richard Bolte of Abilene, TX; three sisters; Sharon (Fred) Small of Chesapeake, Virginia, Diane (Daniel) Vanden Heuvel of Henderson, Nevada, and Marilyn (Dewayne) Taylor of Diamond, Missouri. He is also survived by his nieces; Amy Sudduth and Megan Turner and his nephews; Steven and James Hein and Daniel, David, and Jeffrey Vanden Heuvel, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be today, Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South Abilene. A military graveside will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 23, 2019
