David Carl Verbeck
Abilene - David Carl Verbeck 61, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11am at the Church @ the Cross located at 3081 Edgemont Dr. with Pastor Jared Owens officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 3, at 10am at the church.
David Verbeck was born July 14, 1958 in Seattle, Washington to Carl Elmer Verbeck and Alberte LaBeye-Verbeck. David was Ordained with the Assemblies of God over 25 years and pastored faithfully for over 20 years. He was a strong supporter of missions and preached in several different countries.
David was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Alberta Verbeck and his brother Mark Verbeck.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 43 years, Pam Verbeck of Abilene, Son David Paul Verbeck and wife Rachel of Waxahachie, Daughter Valerie Joy Owens and husband Jared of Abilene. Grandchildren: Alyssa, Benjamin, Micah, Aaron, Jurnee, Jolie, Audrey, and Evan. Sisters; Jeanie Wilson and husband Rob, Laurie Russell and husband Cliff, and a host of extended family and many friends.
He will be remembered for his ability to fix anything, willingness to help anyone, love for travel, his ornery sense of humor, and unwavering devotion to his family. Services are entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020