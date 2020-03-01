Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church @ the Cross
3081 Edgemont Dr.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church @ the Cross
3081 Edgemont Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Verbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Carl Verbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Carl Verbeck Obituary
David Carl Verbeck

Abilene - David Carl Verbeck 61, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11am at the Church @ the Cross located at 3081 Edgemont Dr. with Pastor Jared Owens officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 3, at 10am at the church.

David Verbeck was born July 14, 1958 in Seattle, Washington to Carl Elmer Verbeck and Alberte LaBeye-Verbeck. David was Ordained with the Assemblies of God over 25 years and pastored faithfully for over 20 years. He was a strong supporter of missions and preached in several different countries.

David was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Alberta Verbeck and his brother Mark Verbeck.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 43 years, Pam Verbeck of Abilene, Son David Paul Verbeck and wife Rachel of Waxahachie, Daughter Valerie Joy Owens and husband Jared of Abilene. Grandchildren: Alyssa, Benjamin, Micah, Aaron, Jurnee, Jolie, Audrey, and Evan. Sisters; Jeanie Wilson and husband Rob, Laurie Russell and husband Cliff, and a host of extended family and many friends.

He will be remembered for his ability to fix anything, willingness to help anyone, love for travel, his ornery sense of humor, and unwavering devotion to his family. Services are entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now