David Devora
Abilene - David Anthony Devora, 20, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Abilene.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, January 6, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 5 beginning at 5 PM followed by a Rosary at 6 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S.
David was born on October 8, 1999 in Abilene Texas, to Jose R. Devora and Maria Elena Devora. He attended St. John's Episcopal School from pre-school thru the 5th grade where he was a standout student was loved by all his teachers there, he enjoyed participating in chapels services and developed a love for reading. He especially loved the school trips to Mo Ranch. David attended Mann Middle School and Abilene High School graduating in 2018. While in school he played tennis and was in band where he played the trumpet. As a boy David loved spending time with his dad and enjoyed summer vacations in South Padre island with his family, he loved the beach. David played baseball at Cedar Creek Little League and soccer at Big Country Soccer Assoc. David was an active member in his church as an Alter server. He was a strong believer in the pro-life movement and attended many rallies in support of the unborn. He loved the Texas Rangers and was thrilled he was able to attend two in World Series in Texas. David was an amazing and loving uncle to his niece and nephews. He loved his friends and enjoyed spending time laughing and joking around with them. He had moved to Austin and was attending Austin Community College. David had a big heart. He was kind, gentle and generous to all. To know David was to love David. He touched so many with his smile and his laughter.
David is survived by his mother, Maria Devora-Portillo and step dad Andy Portillo; brother Joey Devora and wife Jennifer; sister Laura Reyes; niece, Catalina Devora; nephews Noah Devora, Junior Reyes, Julian Reyes and Joel Reyes; grandparents, JR and Natalia Roman; many loving aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Jose R. Devora; grandfather Jesse E. Barrera.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020