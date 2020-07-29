David Grant, Jr.
Abilene - David Crockett Grant, Jr., 81 of Abilene, passed away at the West Texas Veterans Hospital in Big Spring on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A public viewing will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Burial with military honors will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene. It is requested that social distancing be practiced, and face masks worn, while at the funeral home.
David was born in Slaton, Texas on October 17, 1938 to David and Lela Grant. Following his graduation from high school, David joined the Marine Corps and served his country honorably for 3 years until an injury sustained while on duty resulted in his discharge from service. David was a very social man and he never forgot a name or a face. He had many friends. He was a gentle and caring person. David never had any children but delighted his many nieces and nephews with his many pranks and the occasional rattling of his false teeth. He loved them all dearly. David will be missed by all who knew him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, David, Sr. and Lela Grant; brothers Don Grant, George Grant and Barry Grant; and stepmothers Dorothy Grant and Martha Grant. He is survived by his brothers James Grant and wife Barbara, Ronald Grant, Robert Grant and wife Jo Ann and Kenneth Grant and wife Karri; sister Marlena Sabella and husband Randy and stepmother Barbara A. Grant.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, Texas 79605 or to Mental Health Association in Abilene, P.O. Box 7282, Abilene, Texas 79608-7282.
