|
|
David Hall
Abilene - David Melvin Hall, 67, of Abilene passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Abilene.
A private graveside burial will be held on April 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 virus, service attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend the graveside service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the cemetery and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast. The family appreciates your attendance but wants everyone to be safe during this time. We will also be Live Streaming, go to his obituary at www.elmwoodfuneral.com and click on the live stream at the bottom of the page.
David was born January 07, 1953 in Abilene, Tx., to the late Otis Hall and Faye Keene Hall. He married the love of his life, Linda Lee McGary on September 10, 1977 in Abilene, Tx. David worked and retired from Crown Cork & Seal after working many years as a machine mechanic. He was known for his love of all things Neil Diamond and could and would love to share his knowledge. "Did you know Neil Diamond almost changed his name to Ice Cherry and that Cherry Cherry was originally intended as a demo and that it was his first big hit in 1966".
David is survived by his wife Linda; children, Garrett Hall (Bobbie Jo), Jonathan Hall; grandchildren, Marissa Mingo (Carolyn), Brandon Hall (Claire Monfared), Ryon Hall; siblings, Edward Hall, Judy Hall, Janey Britton.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020