David Herrera
DAVID HERRERA

ANSON -

ANSON - DAVID MASEDONIO HERRERA, 49, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Anson. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born November 8, 1970, in Hamlin, David was a son of Trinidad (Garcia) Herrera and the late Solomon Herrera, Sr. He was self-employed as a painter.

David was preceded in death by his father, and three brothers (Solomon Herrera, Jr., Roy Herrera and Oscar Bueno).

Survivors include his mother, Trinidad Herrera; his wife, Virginia Hernandez; seven sisters, Florence Pena, Mary Ann Rodriguez, Linda Jimenez, Ramona Saenz, Salome Portales, Maria Elva Flores and Zulema Lopez; one brother, Tony Herrera and several nieces and nephews.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
