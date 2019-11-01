|
|
David Hobbs, 58, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Willow Springs Nursing Home in Abilene. He was born in Abilene on December 24, 1960 to Charles Lee Hobbs and Elizabeth "Bess" (Long) Hobbs. David graduated from Wylie High School and has been a lifelong resident of Abilene.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral Services will be Sunday, November 3, at 2 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Rev. John Fanning officiating. Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roland Anderson, Cody Hobbs, Davey Hobbs, Thaddous Hazelwood, Matt Brewer, Steve Brewer, and Asher Smith.
David was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee Hobbs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Monica (Kirby) Hobbs; they would have celebrated 36 years together on November 3; mother, Bess Hobbs; children, Cody Hobbs (Tina) and Mandy Hobbs (Kevin Smith); brother, Ronnie Hobbs; sister, Barbara Brewer (Steve), three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Willow Springs Nursing Home and Hospice of the Big Country for the loving care provided to David.
In lieu of flowers, David's family requests memorials be made to CurePSP at: PSP.org, or 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019