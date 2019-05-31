Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM



David Holguin Flores

David Holguin Flores Obituary
David Holguin Flores

Terrell - David Holguin Flores, 63, of Terrell and formerly of Abilene, Texas, passed away April 1, 2019 at home with his family at his side.

Although he is gone from our sight, he will always be in our hearts…

David was born July 9, 1955 in Abilene, Texas to Emilio and Erlinda Flores, both of whom preceded him in death along with his daughter, Jennifer Flores, brother, Ben Flores and brother-in-law, Roger Dyer.

David attended Houston Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Abilene High School.

He worked as a roofing contractor for many years and most recently began working in the oil fields. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Abilene. When he wasn't working, David loved to dance and spend time with his granddaughter, Gyana, and working in the yard, enjoying the outdoors.

He leaves to cherish his legacy his daughter, Davina Flores and Angel; granddaughters: Gyana Ortiz, Angelic Vargas, Ashley Vargas and her husband Randall; his siblings: Don Flores and wife Ora, Antonio Flores and wife Rosie, Emilio Flores and wife Krystal, Gilbert Flores and wife Brenda, Delia Bowers and husband David and Barbara Dyer as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, extended family and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Girdner Funeral Home where his family will celebrate his legacy of love to all who knew him.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 31 to June 1, 2019
