David James "Oly" Olson
David James "Oly" Olson passed away from metastatic lung cancer on July 19, 2020 in Clinton, Utah. He was born October 21, 1947 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the oldest son born to Robert and Beatrice (Williams) Olson.
He graduated from Grantsburg High School class of 1966 and went directly into the U.S. Air Force. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
He married Marilyn Joy Ammons on Sept 30, 1969 and celebrated 43 years together. She followed him all over the world as the Air Force moved them from Texas to Louisiana, to Minnesota, to Germany and eventually back home to Abilene, Texas. Oly proudly finished his military career at Dyess AFB on December 31, 1989. Oly was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6873 in Abilene, Texas.
As a member of the United States Softball Association for 20+ years, Oly loved to umpire softball games.
Oly is survived by his son, David C. Olson (wife, Christy), and two grandsons, Dallas and Alexander, of Clinton, Utah; his sisters and spouses, Molly Gaffney (Greg) and Penny Curtin (Tim) of Wisconsin. Oly was preceded in death by his true love, Marilyn Olson, of Abilene; his parents Robert W. Olson and Beatrice L. Williams, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin; his brother, Robert W. Olson, of Abilene; and his sister, Susan Moline, of San Antonio.
A Graveside memorial service will be held at the Texas Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas on August 7, 2020 at 10 AM.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com