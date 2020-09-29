David Lee Hendrix
Knox City - David Lee Hendrix 77 of Knox City, Texas passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday October 2, 2020 at 11:30 am at the North's Funeral Home Chapel.. Burial will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. visitation will be held at the Funeral Home 1 hour prior to the Service.
David was born March 2, 1943 in Knox City, Texas to parents Howard Hendrix and Dorothy Alexander. He received his primary education from Knox City, Texas public schools. He attended Booker T. Washington High school. After high school David joined the Untied States Army and served his country Honorably. He then relocated to Houston where he worked for the City of Houston and the Ford Motor Company as a Mechanic for many years. In the early 80's David moved back home to Knox City, and Married Dodie Hendrix. David Loved to fish with his friends, and listening to music. He also enjoyed working on fast cars, and cooking BBQ for family and friends.
David was preceded in death by father Howard Hendrix, wife Dodie Hendrix, niece Nedria Oudems, nephew Steve Oudems, and sister Charlene Oudems.
Left to cherish his memories are mother Dorothy Alexander of Knox City, Texas, nephew Anthony Oudems and wife Mary of Spring TX, great-niece Summer Oudems of Munday, TX, great-Niece Tryniti Oudems of Spring, TX, great-nephew Jasmen Oudems of Knox City TX, great-nephew Ronelle Oudems of Knox City, TX. and a host of extended family and many friends. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com