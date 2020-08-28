1/2
David Leon Bourland
David Leon Bourland

David Leon Bourland died August, 26th 2020 in Abilene, TX at the age of 82. David was born September 16th 1937 in Abilene, TX, the third child of JH and Edna Bourland. After attending South Jr High, he graduated from Abilene High School in 1956. While attending AHS he was an exemplary athlete where he excelled in football and baseball winning two football and one baseball state championships. He was awarded full scholarships to Texas Tech in football and baseball. He then went on to graduate with a Bachelors in Business Administration with a major in Marketing. He was recently inducted into the 2020 class of the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college he went to work for Texaco in Dallas before moving back to Abilene to join the family business, Bourland Service Stations. David and his brother, Jimmy Dan, went on to own the Gulf Oil Distributorship while still operating the service stations.

In 1988 David obtained his real estate license where his career spanned 32 years with Reunion Realty. In 1960 David married his college sweetheart Doan Simmons and they have been married for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild Brody Bret Bourland. He is survived by his wife Doan, brother Jimmy Dan and spouse Johnnie, sisters Sandra Wilson and Gaye Peak, daughter Dawn and spouse Vicki, son Jay and spouse Scottye, son Jim and spouse Deonna, son Bret and spouse Jennifer, son Bart and spouse Amanda, grandchildren Lane and spouse Preslee, Peyton, Logan, Taylor and spouse Heather, Brock, Dustin, Danielle and spouse John, John and spouse Nicole, Miranda and spouse Ryan, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Bourland's will have visitation on Saturday, September, 5th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at DBat Baseball Training Facility, 3329 Maple St, Abilene TX 79605

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilene High Football Throwback Jersey Fund (2800 N. 6th St. Abilene TX 79603) Checks made payable to AHS Football with David Bourland in the memo section.

As Pepaw would say, "I'm resting peacefully in heaven with my $2 suitcase" and "You can put that in your Big Chief Tablet with your Number 2 Pencil."




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
