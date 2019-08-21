|
Nolan - David Linn (aka Daddy and Poppie) passed away August 14, 2019 at his residence near Nolan. He was born Shirley David Linn October 1, 1925 to Willie Catherine (Harry) and Carl Britt Linn on a farm in Nolan County. His birth certificate lists Dora as his birthplace, but the farm is actually a few miles east of the Nolan/Divide community and remains his family's farm to this day. Although he grew up during the Great Depression he never felt deprived because he had loving parents and siblings. When World War II reached the United States, David couldn't wait to get into battle, and joined the US Navy at age of 17 and was soon sent to the Pacific. When his ship, the USS President Adams, docked in San Francisco for repairs, David got leave and returned home to wed his sweetheart. He and Bennie Ruth Moore were married at the Nolan Methodist Church on September 13, 1944. The couple spent all their 74 years of marriage as faithful members of that same church. He was also a member of the Hylton Masonic Lodge. David farmed, and also worked at Lone Star Cement Company in Maryneal, spending most of his time there as a machinist. After his retirement from the cement plant, he and Bennie still farmed and ranched but also took exceptional care of their family and friends. As a boy, David didn't care much for school, but in today's world he would definitely have been classified as gifted and talented. He could fix any sort of machine and used his own lathe to make hard to find parts for himself and his neighbors. He and Bennie built their house single-handedly. He put an end to not being able to cross the creek during a rainy spell by building a bridge across it and then designed and constructed a swinging gate for the water gap. He was definitely happiest when building or teaching the younger generation how to fix or build something. For the past few years, he found great joy in strangers shaking his hand and 'thanking him for his service' upon spotting his World War II Veteran's cap. When Bennie's health declined after a fall in 2014, David dedicated himself to caring for her every need. After her death in April of this year, he managed quite well with the help of Gayle and JD Miller, his daughter and son-in-law. They never let him worry about spending a night alone. But, a bout of pneumonia and a longing to be reunited with his darling Bennie, brought his life on Earth to an end. Besides his wife and parents, David was preceded in death by his in-laws Christine and Buell Moore, brothers John Linn and Victor Linn, and sisters Uvalda Smith, Roberta DeVere, Murriel Noll, Freddie Hoagland and Ivy Belle Coleman. In addition to Gayle and JD, he is survived by daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Jimmy Blair of Abilene, sister Joy Dugan of Paso Robles, CA, sister-in-law Suzy McMaster and her husband Bill of Nolan. Grandchildren and their spouses: D'Linn (Blair) and Rob Nichols, of Abilene, Julie (Byers) and Brooks Taylor of Roby, Amy Blair of Abilene, Alan and Rachel Byers of Roby, and Jacob and Allison Blair of Shep. Great-grandchildren: Rees and Sadie Taylor, Lane Byers, Payton Shipp, Mason Shipp, Jake Byers, David Taylor, Scout Taylor, Jace Blair, Daisy Taylor and AmyKay Blair; great-great grandchild, Tucker Taylor; also Dakota, Kelsey, Clara and Fionn Strickland, a special cousin, Jon Dennis, and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of this great and dearly loved man will be held at the Nolan-Divide Community Center on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1 o'clock pm. Fellowship and visitation will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at [email protected]
