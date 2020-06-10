David Michael Doidge
David Michael Doidge

Chattanooga, TN - Passed away June 6th 2020 at his home in Chattanooga, TN with his family by his side. David was a long time resident of Abilene, TX before moving to Chattanooga.

David is survived by his wife Barbara Doidge. His daughter Sarah Steele, her husband Randy Steele Jr, two grandchildren Korbin and Danielle Steele.

David was proceeded in death by his son Scott Doidge, a brother Danny Doidge, and parents Douglas and Peggy Doidge.

He will be remembered for his love of family and many friends.

Memorial in Abilene TBD.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one or more of the following charities: American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Meals on Wheels.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
