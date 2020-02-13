|
David Neal Simpson
Abilene - David Neal Simpson, 61, passed away peacefully at his home, February 12, 2020. Memorial service will be 1:00pm Saturday February 15, 2020 at Elmwood West United Methodist Church, 1302 S. Pioneer Abilene. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home.
David was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to David and Jeanette Simpson. He grew up in Abilene, and graduated from Abilene High, and McMurry University.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Lisa Nichols Simpson.
David is survived by his wife Melinda, son Kyle Simpson, daughter Melissa Simpson, and granddaughter Scarlett Lee. Also, by brother Bryon Simpson and wife Beth, and sister Luene Williams and husband Jack.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020