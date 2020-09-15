David Reese



Abilene - David Reese, 90, of Abilene, TX, passed away September 8, 2020. He was born December 21, 1929, in Chadds Ford, PA, to Elsie and Roy Reese. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; his parents; his siblings, Edna, Jimmy and Eugene; his nephew Bill Harlan of PA; step-daughter Linda Green; step-son Robert Green. Survivors include his children: Judy Works (Will) of Galveston, TX; Robin Phillips of Ft. Worth, TX; Ron Reese (Priscilla) of Arlington, TX; step-daughter Helen Smith (Calvin) of Hawley, TX. He had 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. Also many family members in Pennsylvania that he loved dearly. He will probably be remembered for his love of playing the guitar and singing to anyone who would listen. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store