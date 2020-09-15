1/1
David Reese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Reese

Abilene - David Reese, 90, of Abilene, TX, passed away September 8, 2020. He was born December 21, 1929, in Chadds Ford, PA, to Elsie and Roy Reese. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; his parents; his siblings, Edna, Jimmy and Eugene; his nephew Bill Harlan of PA; step-daughter Linda Green; step-son Robert Green. Survivors include his children: Judy Works (Will) of Galveston, TX; Robin Phillips of Ft. Worth, TX; Ron Reese (Priscilla) of Arlington, TX; step-daughter Helen Smith (Calvin) of Hawley, TX. He had 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. Also many family members in Pennsylvania that he loved dearly. He will probably be remembered for his love of playing the guitar and singing to anyone who would listen. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girdner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved