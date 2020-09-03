David Ross Frierson
Haskell - David Ross Frierson, 82, a long time resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Rev. Kelly Pigott officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
David was born November 25, 1937 in Haskell Co., TX, to Mollie (Hester) and Calvin Frierson. He married Janette (Gibson) on December 17, 1958 in Rule, TX. He farmed in Haskell Co. for 60+ years. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads, hunting with his metal detector and fishing. David especially loved to watch his grandkids play sports.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Nathan Frierson and wife Lisa, Jeff Frierson, Randall Frierson and wife Tracy all of Haskell; 5 grandsons, Turner Frierson, Gary Spence Frierson, Clyde Robert Frierson, Ethan Frierson, Brody Frierson; 2 granddaughters, Caitlin Roe, Morgan Leonard; and 9 great grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Mollie and Calvin Frierson; wife, Janette Frierson; son, Gary Ray Frierson; grandson, Caleb Frierson; great granddaughter, Vivian Frierson; sister, Jane Grindstaff.
Memoriams can be made to the following: First Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 56, Haskell, TX, Experienced Senior Citizens Center: 1404 S. 1st Street, Haskell, TX, or to a charity of your choice
in David's memory.
