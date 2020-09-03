1/1
David Ross Frierson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ross Frierson

Haskell - David Ross Frierson, 82, a long time resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Rev. Kelly Pigott officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.

David was born November 25, 1937 in Haskell Co., TX, to Mollie (Hester) and Calvin Frierson. He married Janette (Gibson) on December 17, 1958 in Rule, TX. He farmed in Haskell Co. for 60+ years. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads, hunting with his metal detector and fishing. David especially loved to watch his grandkids play sports.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Nathan Frierson and wife Lisa, Jeff Frierson, Randall Frierson and wife Tracy all of Haskell; 5 grandsons, Turner Frierson, Gary Spence Frierson, Clyde Robert Frierson, Ethan Frierson, Brody Frierson; 2 granddaughters, Caitlin Roe, Morgan Leonard; and 9 great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Mollie and Calvin Frierson; wife, Janette Frierson; son, Gary Ray Frierson; grandson, Caleb Frierson; great granddaughter, Vivian Frierson; sister, Jane Grindstaff.

Memoriams can be made to the following: First Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 56, Haskell, TX, Experienced Senior Citizens Center: 1404 S. 1st Street, Haskell, TX, or to a charity of your choice in David's memory.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Willow Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 27, 2020
He and jeanette were classmates, sorry for your loss.
Duane Baccus
Classmate
August 26, 2020
I remember David as a good man who raised four fine boys. Prayers for the family for comfort and peace during this time of loss.
Susan Pope Jones
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Randall and Tracy,
I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. I hope the thoughts and prayers of friends and family help to bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Emily Dunnam
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wendell and Betty Gideon
Friend
August 25, 2020
Ted and Mary Jennings
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved