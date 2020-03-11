|
David Warren Lefevre, 61, of Avoca passed away March 11, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m., Friday March 13 at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at St. John's United Methodist Church with Pastor John Erwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Creek Cemetery.
David was born December 22, 1958 in Haskell, Texas to the late Dan W. and Bonnie (Buerger) Lefevre. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1977. He married Lisa Burleson January 1979. To this union were born son Jason Warren and Jessica Diane. He later married Donna Connally July 2, 1984 in Paducah, Texas. Born to this union was Lauten Dawn.
Farming was instilled in David at a young age. Being a third generation farmer of 42 years he was proud to be a steward of the land. His passions included dove hunting and spending time at the lake. His love for God, grandkids, family and farming were of the utmost importance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers Steve Wayne, Douglas Wade and son Jason Warren.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and high school sweetheart Donna Lefevre of Avoca; daughters Jessica Diane Bower and husband Anthony of Abilene , Lauten Dawn Escobedo and husband Kelly of Stamford; Grandchildren Heaven, Journee and Grayson Ramirez, T.J. Bower all of Abilene, Jaycee and Hazel Escobedo of Stamford; sister Deborah Oliver and husband Buddy of Stamford; Aunt Essie Lefevre Young of Abilene; Mother-in-law Bobbie Connally of Stamford; Brothers-in-law John H. Connally and wife Carol of Possum Kingdom Lake, Pat and Wife Toni Connally of O'Brien, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews and friends he loved dearly.
The family would like to express a special thank you for David's care to Allana Hicks FNP and staff at Anson Family Wellness; Dr. Kenneth Ausloos, Stacy White RN and April Smith RN of Baylor Medical Center in Dallas; and the Staff at Hendrick Hospice Care.
Family requests donations be made to Spring Creek Cemetery, 8033 CR 261, Avoca, Texas 79503; St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 1155, Stamford, Texas 79553 and Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020