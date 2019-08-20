|
|
Dawn "Dee" Weiler
Abilene - Dawn Weiler of Abilene passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at North's Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held at North's Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Dawn was born February 5, 1971 in Douglas, AZ to Linda and William Ledbetter. Dawn attended school in Hawley, Texas and graduated from Clint High School in 1989. Dawn attended Texas Tech for several years, then moved to Abilene, Texas where she met her husband Alan Weiler. They were married on August 8, 1998.
Dawn was very active in FFA all through High School. She loved Texas Tech Football, the Dallas Cowboys, Nascar Racing and she loved celebrating the holidays with her family and friends, especially the 4th of July and Halloween.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents Linda and William Ledbetter and one brother Danny "Rusty" Ledbetter.
Left to cherish her memories are: husband, Alan Weiler of Abilene, a son Hunter Weiler of Abilene, a step-daughter Nicole White of New Kent, Virginia, her sisters: Lisa Morales (Jody) of Buffalo Gap, Misty Hatton of Berea, Kentucky and Jennifer Skelton (David) of Lubbock, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and her many, many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 20, 2019