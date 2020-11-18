Deana Alice Wood Miller
Lubbock - Deana Alice Wood Miller, 80, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born in Abilene, Texas, on November 17, 1939, to Ed and Iva Wood and was the youngest of their three children. She was a proud graduate of McMurry University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business/Accounting.
She married Terry Houston Miller on November 3, 1962. Most of her career she served in various financial services roles at Texas Tech University and she was a committed Red Raiders sports fan. Deana loved to read, sew, do calligraphy, play dominos, travel, bake, and decorate for the holidays. She treasured her sorority sisters in her local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and was a devout Christian, deeply involved with the churches she attended over her long life, including St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Oakwood United Methodist Church, and Aldersgate Church. Deana cherished her friends, especially her Magnolias, her nieces and nephews, and her extended family in Texas, Washington, and California.
Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ed Jr., her sister Iva Joyce, and her beloved husband, she is survived by her daughter Melissa Miller-Waters (Steve) of Houston, her son Mark Houston (Tara) of Lubbock, her granddaughter Sarah Moore (Aaron) of Denver, her grandson Samuel Waters, and her grandson Ryan Houston Miller.
A private service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com