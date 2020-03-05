|
|
Deatrice Edmond
On the bright and beautiful morning of February 26, 2020 a holy ghost soldier was called home to join God's Army of Love. Deatrice "Dede" Edmond was born August 8, 1961 to the proud parents Rufus Jewell and Freddie Mae Edmond.
Dede, a native of Abilene, Texas is survived by an extended family, who will continue to be the lighthouse that illuminates the earth thus, carrying on her incredible legacy.
Deatrice was an avid Sports lover and played Basketball competitively in Jr. High and at Abilene High School. She was well versed in all genres of music and art, and was never afraid to express her unique style, talents and gifts.
Dede always lived out loud and stood up for the rights and freedoms of individuals from All walks of life. She will be remembered for her love of life and family, and the fact that she never met a stranger.
She is survived by:
Siblings: Debra Starks Mack, Alonzo "Lonzie Ray" Starks, Rodney Wayne Jackson-Jaco, Rodney Brooks, Papa Lyons Nephew: Cory Deshaun Mack, Aunt: Gloria Jordan, Cousins: Joslyn Jordan, Roslyn, Keke, and Joe Jr. Starks, Steve , Robert and David Wilson, Patricia Williams, Donna Williams, Nephew/Nieces: Alecia , Latoya and Jerome Starks, Yvonne Connor-Wilson and Family, as well as several other beautiful members of a diverse extended family.
Godspeed my beautiful and ethereal Queen, may you spread your blossoms of beauty throughout the heavens until we meet again; on that great day where this is no sunset and no sunrise, only love and acceptance, and we are all free at last!
Pallbearers will be: Cheryl Hunt, Anita Cox, Alisa Williams, Sherry Smith, Brenda Walker, Tracy Michelle Green, and Bena White.
Services For : Deatrice Edmond
Visiting Hours: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation Date: Friday, March 6th, 2020
Place Of Service: Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 North 12th ST
Time & Date of Service : 1:00 PM Saturday, March 7th, 2020
Interment: Abilene Municipal Cemetery, Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020