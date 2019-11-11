|
|
Debbie Floyd
Abilene - Debbie Dean Floyd of Abilene passed away Wednesday, November 6th in Abilene. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10am at Caps United Methodist Church located at 6501 US HWY S. 277 Abilene TX, Service will be officiated by Steve Longmire.
Debbie was born September, 14th 1959 in Abilene to Billy and Ruby Nelson. Abilene became a special place where she would grow up and meet the love of her life Gary Lee Floyd. Gary asked Debbie to marry him in the fall of '78. Debbie enjoyed many things, one of which was spending time with her family. She could enlighten anyone with her honesty, caring heart and big beautiful blue eyes. Her work could be seen in homes across the big country as she was an artist, and a could do anything she put her imagination to.
Debbie was survived by her loving mother Ruby Hall Nelson Starks along with her siblings, Brenda Russell, Gary Nelson, Judy McArthur, Tina Rogers, Regina Briggs, and Terry Nelson Dickerson. Debbie was preceded in death by her father Billy Kleas Nelson of Abilene.
Left to cherish her every memory is her husband of 43 years Gary L Floyd. Son, Shane; daughter, Season; and Son, Jimmy Lee and wife Missy.
Debbie was blessed with the most amazing, caring, and loving grandchildren she could ever wish for, Kamrin, Kaden, Karson, Colton, Landon, Presley, Jett and one great grandchild Kennedy. Cremation services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019