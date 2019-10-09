Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Pedersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Pedersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Pedersen Obituary
Debbie Pedersen

Abilene - Debbie Pedersen of Abilene passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life service will held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2pm in North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.

Debbie was born February 22, 1960 in Big Spring, TX to Jean and Edward Allen Pierson. Debbie attended school in Big Spring, Texas and graduated in 1978. She attended Howard Jr. College, the University of Colorado, Colorado Christian University receiving her Associates in Business Management; she then attended Regis University and received her Masters in Religious Psychology.

Debbie loved reading, crafting and doing DIY Projects.

Debbie was preceded in death by her son Cody Wiley.

Left to cherish her memories are: son, Jonathen Pedersen of Abilene; parents, Jean and Edward A Pierson of Abilene; Aunt and Uncle Karon and Randy Huey of Abilene, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, a host of extended family and many friends, also her dog Fursey, and Jimmy Wiley. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now