|
|
Debbie Pedersen
Abilene - Debbie Pedersen of Abilene passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life service will held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2pm in North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Debbie was born February 22, 1960 in Big Spring, TX to Jean and Edward Allen Pierson. Debbie attended school in Big Spring, Texas and graduated in 1978. She attended Howard Jr. College, the University of Colorado, Colorado Christian University receiving her Associates in Business Management; she then attended Regis University and received her Masters in Religious Psychology.
Debbie loved reading, crafting and doing DIY Projects.
Debbie was preceded in death by her son Cody Wiley.
Left to cherish her memories are: son, Jonathen Pedersen of Abilene; parents, Jean and Edward A Pierson of Abilene; Aunt and Uncle Karon and Randy Huey of Abilene, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, a host of extended family and many friends, also her dog Fursey, and Jimmy Wiley. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019