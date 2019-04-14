Debora Ann Salazar



Abilene - Debora Ann Salazar passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Abilene. A visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic, 2525 Westview Drive, Abilene Texas. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Debora was born February 12, 1968 in Abilene, Texas to Lino and Elodia Diaz. She was raised in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1986. From there Debora went to Cisco Jr. College and Texas Tech receiving her degree as a Registered Nurse. She started her career as a RN at Hendrick Medical Center. After a while at Hendricks Debora went to work for Dr. Pate and moved to Dr. Wiley's pediatric office where she worked for 17 years. She was an avid Texas Rangers, Texas Tech, and Abilene High School fan. Debora always collected different shot glasses from different vacations she had went on and had others bring her back one as well from their vacations. She had a huge heart and was always there to lend a helping hand when someone's kiddo was sick and in need. She was very special and will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Lino and Elodia Diaz; her son, Jarrett Lorenzo Joseph Salazar; maternal grandparents, Jose and Altagracia Flores; and paternal grandparents, Enrique and Martina Diaz.



Debora is survived by her two brothers, Oscar Diaz, and Lawrence Diaz; her niece, Mikayla Renee Diaz; her nephew, Joseph Lino Diaz and Sky Skiles; one great niece, Harleigh Ryan Diaz; one great nephew, Ezrah Keith Diaz; and many other babies she helped take care of over the years.



In leiu of flowers, donations in Debora's honor may be made to the Hendrick's Children's Hospital Miracle Network or the Lupus Foundation of America.



