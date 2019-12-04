Services
Deborah Jo (Debbie) Chrane

Deborah Jo (Debbie) Chrane Obituary
Deborah (Debbie) Jo Chrane

Clyde - Deborah (Debbie) Jo Chrane, 60, of Clyde died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Clyde Church of Christ with Marcy Grunn and David Peterson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. A private family burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery.

Debbie was born April 13, 1959 in Abilene to Troy Leon and Marcalynda (Burns) Chrane. She graduated from Clyde High School and then attended Cisco Junior College. She worked for Bandag for 14 years, retiring as a shipping clerk. She was a lifelong resident of the Clyde area and a member of the Clyde Church of Christ.

She is survived by her parents Leon and Marcalynda Chrane of Clyde; son Danny Freeman and wife Jeanette of Midland; daughter Kelby Turner and husband Michael of Midland; brother Eddie Chrane and wife Connie of Abilene; two sisters, Velisa Carol West and husband Jim of Winters and Marca Mechelle Wright and husband John of Alvord and four grandchildren, Katelyn, Anthony, Kody and Mariah.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
