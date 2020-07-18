Deborah Pannell
Abilene - Deborah Pannell, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 south. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Deborah was born August 29, 1953, in Abilene, Texas to James and Mary Eaker. She met the love of her life Ronald Pannell and the two were married on August 12, 1974, and would have celebrated 46 years of wonderful marriage next month. Deborah worked for City Hall in Abilene for 20 years and Hills Resources for 8 1/2 years. Being a mom was top priority in Deborah's life, she never missed a sporting event, piano recital or school event. She enjoyed sitting in the back yard with Ronald and her dog Gus, watching the Texas Rangers play. It can not be denied that Deborah was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed trying new recipes from online and television. Deborah's love for her family will be felt for years to come. She will always be in our hearts and forever missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Larry Scott Eaker, and James Raymond Eaker.
Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Pannell; her son, Matthew Pannell; her brother and sister in law, Ronnie Glenn and Jennifer Eaker; brother and sister in law, Bob and Karla Butler; aunts and uncles, Larry and Susan Rains, Bobby and Juanita Rains, Taulle Rains; nieces and nephews, Brett and Karley Butler, John and Sara Smith, Andy Butler, Eric and Tara Butler, Tyler Eaker, Colton Eaker, Amber Eaker-Ferguson, Kevin Eaker, and Misty Eaker; cousins, Allen Stenfield, Wesley Stenfield, Lee Ann Stenfield - Wilson, Janice Roseberry, Carolyn Lucy, Champ McCraw, Danny McCraw, David Eaker, Sherry Eaker, Cathy Hawkins, Clifford Hawkins, Doyle Hawkins; and close friends, Shirley King, Ann Sanchez, Shelly Diaz, Donna Moody.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com