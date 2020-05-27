|
Deborah Stewart
Clyde - Debbie Jean Stewart left this world May 24, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father. She is rejoicing in heaven with the angels, including her family and friends who have gone before her. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Minda Street Church of Christ, 701 Minda Street, under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Debbie was born September 6, 1958 in Valley Park, Missouri. She led a life of adventure making homes and building lifelong friendships in Arkansas, Alaska, and Texas. Wherever Debbie was, that was home to her husband and children.
Debbie had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel and see new places. She believed in always moving forward rather than going back. In recent years she particularly loved to travel with her husband Sam and with students in China, South America and Europe.
Debbie always had an open door and made everyone feel valued. Giving to others was always her nature and those who had the pleasure of receiving Debbie's love know what a gift it was.
Debbie would not want us to be sad but to celebrate her life, by following her example of, giving without hesitation and relentless vivacious love for all.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Sam Waller and her grandson, Taylor Evans. She is survived by her husband, Sam Stewart; her daughters Samantha Evans, Candi Hammett and Jennifer Shane and husband Derek; her mother, Faye Williams and husband Wesley; brothers Gary Waller and wife Geri, Stan Waller and wife Valerie and Sammy Waller and wife Sonya; grandchildren Kenai Hammett, Paislee Shane, Jennings Shane and Landry Shane, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be offered online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020