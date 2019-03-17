|
DEBORAH THOMAS
ABILENE - Deborah Elaine Thomas, 63, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation will be on March 19th, from 10 am - 12 pm at Fry-Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola, with a graveside service following at Elliot Hamil Garden of Memory's in Abilene at 1 pm, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Deborah was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1955 to Ted and Gloria Boswell.
Deb loved music, and she loved to volunteer from PTA and school activities to assisting her mother, Gloria, for many years at Mesa Springs. She loved to laugh, loved tie-dye, animals, and made crochet blankets.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband Brian Thomas; daughter Lori Sims, her husband, their three children, and two grandchildren; her brother, Jim Boswell, and sister-in-law, Kiddy Boswell; two nieces, Julie Alexander, Amy Lydon, and their beautiful families.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.
