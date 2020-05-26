Resources
Deborha R. Pritchett was welcomed home by our Savior on April 27, 2020. Debi was a loving and dedicated wife. She was a hard worker, adventurous, excellent cook and carefree individual. We could use so many words to describe such a well rounded daughter, sister, aunt and wife. There is not enough paper to ever explain how many laughs, words of wisdom and love she brought into the lives of those lucky enough to have known her. Debi will forever be missed and in our hearts and minds. She was truly one of a kind! The world will truly never be the same without her. Debi is survived by her husband Harold Pritchett, brothers, Sollie Morris, Chester Morris, Floyd Morris and Carroll Gonzilas and sisters Karen Wood and Tonya Boyd and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
