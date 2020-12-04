Debra Lyn McClelland Brubaker



New Braunfels - Debra Lyn McClelland Brubaker, 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at her home in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in Abilene, TX on July 25th, 1953 to her father and mother Doris Jean (Milliorn) McClelland, who both preceded her in death.



Deb was a devoted mother who also enjoyed long conversations with family members. Some of her best years were spent with her sorority sisters of Gamma Phi Beta. An avid animal lover, she enjoyed the company of many dogs throughout her life. She enjoyed attending the theatre, reading, Mexican food, and being from Texas.



Deb was preceded in death by her loving grandparents Archie "Bill" Milliorn and Tina Mae (Nelms) Milliorn, and Artie and Margaret McClelland. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn, and her beloved poodle Rebel, whom will be cared for by her daughter.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption or your favorite animal rescue.









