Dee Hicks, 89, died in Hendrick Hospice on April 13, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 12, 2019 at the historic First United Congregational Church of Christ in Fort Pierre from 10:00-10:30am with Funeral Services beginning at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
Dee was born August 11, 1929, in Superior, Arizona, to parents Emmitt and Cora Audis. She graduated from Clifton High School in Clifton, Arizona, May 25, 1947.
Dee married her high school sweetheart, Orville N. Hicks, July 24, 1948, in Clifton, Arizona. They were married 69 years, living in Arizona, Colorado, South Dakota, and Texas. They called South Dakota their home. Dee and Orville moved to Abilene, Texas, in their retirement years to be close to daughter, Sherry Hirsch.
A fabulous cook, homemaker, seamstress, and intense shopper, Dee also was an active community volunteer in schools and hospital auxiliaries, Boy and Girl Scouts, and 4H Clubs, to name a few. She was a dedicated church member of the First United Congregational Church of Christ in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota. Her career life involved working in Red Cross, banking, and substance abuse programs.
Her family felt she was the prettiest grandmother of all. She loved her career, ranch life, rodeo, animals, family, friends and the Lord. Her children felt blessed to have her as their mother. She took excellent care of her family and now she will be a pain free angel in the great hands of the Lord.
She is survived by her children: Sherry Hicks Hirsch (Victor, MD), Jim Hicks (Debra), Gary N. Hicks (Debbie). Surviving grandchildren are: John Hirsch (Kandis), Samantha Goodman, MD (Kevin), Tara Knapp (Craig), Alicia Malstrom (Stephen), Tanya Tubbs (Emil), James Hicks (Tara), and Eli Hicks. Surviving great grandchildren are Kiley Hirsch, Victor John Hirsch, Easton Goodman, Kora Knapp, Rhyan Knapp, Annabelle Malstrom, Chuck Malstrom, Sydney Tubbs, Maverick Tubbs, Rosie Harmon, Marilyn Harmon, Charlotte Gonzales, Weston Hicks, Matiah Hicks. Dee is also survived by many family and dear friends in Arizona, Washington, South Dakota and Texas. She was particularly close to her friends at the Wesley Court Retirement Village where she lived after moving to Abilene and after the death of her husband.
Predeceasing her was her husband, Orville Hicks, her daughter, Karen Hicks Alldredge, sister Phyllis Petersen and parents Emmitt and Cora Audis.
The family wishes to thank Hendrick Hospice for their excellent care, Hendrick Medical Center, Wesley Court Senior Living nurses and caregivers and staff, also Dr. Neelima Ryali, Dr. Nancy Daggubati, Dr. Derek Padon, Dr. William Haynes, Dr. Paul Thames, and Dr. Stella Ameche and Dr. Tommie Farrell.
A memorial service will be held at a later time at Wesley Court in Abilene.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Feigum Funeral Home, 808 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, South Dakota 57501. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.feigumfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Congregational Church of Christ, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, Cancer Services Network, Henrick Hospice, Abilene, Texas, or the .
Celebrate with us a life well lived. All is well with her soul.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 20, 2019