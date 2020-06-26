Della Merle Mason Terry Herring
Abilene - Della Herring was born on September 5, 1929, in Eden, Texas; she passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 25, 2020, in Abilene, Texas. Della lived a godly life throughout her 90+ years and was loved and respected deeply by her family and friends.
Della was born to Margaret Henryetta (Williams) and William Harry Mason and lived her childhood in West Texas, spending time in Eden, Salt Gap, Nolan (Divide), and Dermott (Ranch) before moving to Snyder where she graduated from high school in 1946, after being named Snyder High School's Football Sweetheart in 1945.
Della married Jack Lee Terry of Snyder on August 4, 1949. They were only married 2-1/2 years before Jack tragically died on February 5, 1952, as a result of a car accident near Breckenridge, Texas. Their son, Jack Lee Terry, was born six months later on August 4, 1952, in Snyder, Texas. Della is survived by Jack along with her grandchildren, Paige Christian and her husband Shannon, and Kelly Junot and her husband Steve, and great grandchildren Jordan Christian and his wife Maggie, Drew Christian, Abby Christian, Hunter Luse, and Haley Luse. Della is preceded in death by Jack's wife, Mary.
Della met Frank Steen Herring in Snyder in 1954, and they were married on July 16, 1955, in Snyder, Texas. They moved from Snyder to Refugio in 1957, and their son Brooks William Herring was born on April 11, 1958. Della is survived by Brooks and his wife, Michelle, her grandsons Mason William Herring and his wife Catherine, and Marshall Brooks Herring and his wife Laura, and her great grandchildren John Herring and Heidi Herring.
Della was a wonderful example of a Christian woman. She had a deep devotion to Frank that was evident throughout her life, but especially during Frank's final three months in a nursing facility where they were isolated due to COVID-19. Frank and Della were married for almost 65 years before Frank's passing on June 12, 2020. They grew closer with each passing year and were true partners in life. They always attended church together, and it was common to find them delivering food or fulfilling some other need for church members. Della was a faithful member of the Wylie church of Christ, and she cherished and appreciated the entire congregation. Della touched the hearts of many young people as a dedicated Sunday School teacher for decades.
Della was a very loving and caring mother to her sons. She was dedicated to providing her sons with opportunities that she was unable to experience. She nurtured their talents by sacrificing so they could pursue a wide range of activities that would help them grow, including university degrees. She was a very caring, proud grandmother and great grandmother affectionately known as Mamaw.
In addition to Abilene, Della also lived in Victoria and Graham and was a bookkeeper, substitute schoolteacher, real estate agent, and co-owner of Under One Roof in Abilene. In all of these vocations, she was known as a kind, caring, and considerate person dedicated to the principle of honesty.
Della was the youngest in her family with five siblings that she treasured, along with their spouses: William H. (Bill) Mason, Velma Jo Mason Whitfield McCulley, James Raymond Mason, Raleigh Mason, and Clarence Edward Mason. She is survived only by her brother Clarence.
Services for Della will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home at 5701 US Hwy. 277 S., Abilene, Texas 79606 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hendrick Hospice Care Center, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hendrick Hospice Care Center for their care and support during Della's final days along with the church family at Wylie church of Christ. To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.