Delmon A. Ellison, Sr.



Seagraves - Delmon A.Eliison Sr. Private Family Graveside Services for Delmon A. Ellison Sr., 87, of Seagraves, Texas will be held 9:30 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Gaines County Cemetery Seagraves, Texas with Rev. Dan Reynolds officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.



Delmon passed away on July 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.



Delmon was born September 18, 1932 in Stonewall County, Texas to Allen and Clara Martin Ellison. He married Georgia Beechly on March 2, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. He was in the United States Army from April 22, 1953 to April 22, 1955, was a farmer and a member of the First Baptist Church where he was also a deacon.



He was preceded in death by his three brothers and a sister.



Delmon is survived by his wife Georgia Ellison of the home; a son Delmon Ellison Jr. and his wife Dollie of Seagraves; three daughters Marsha Martin of Seagraves, Mona Cayce and her husband Mark of Bearden, Arkansas, Marenda Thompson and her husband Aaron of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be sent to First Baptist Church of Aspermont, PO Box 370, Aspermont Texas 79502, 940-989-3373 as they have recently lost their church due to a fire.









