Delores Jeanette (Bootsie) Conley
Abilene - Delores Jeanette (Bootsie) Conley, 85, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, February 3, at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 East Ambler. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 4 at Hillcrest Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020