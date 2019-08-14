|
Delphia Mae Scott
Abilene - "For we walk by faith, not by sight: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. (2 Corinthians 5:7-8).
Delphia Mae Scott, 85 of Abilene was led by our Heavenly Father to her eternal resting place on August 11, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at New Hope Church, 3122 South Clack Street in Abilene, TX.
Delphia was born on June 17, 1934 in Hazlehurst, MS to Walter and Hattie Mae Welch. She married her high school sweetheart, John Scott. John's Air Force commitment allowed them to experience life in Massachusetts, Bermuda, New York, Hawaii, New Mexico and finally in Abilene, Texas. In Abilene, Delphia served her community and our Lord while working at Jamaica Inn and the Abilene State School. She volunteered for the Abilene Baptist Social Ministry and she worshipped at the Dyess AFB Chapel.
Delphia was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a faithful servant of God, choosing to lead by example while exercising love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5:22). She was a very proud grandma of all her grandchildren's accomplishments. Delphia never met a stranger, praying continuously for everyone. She made everyone feel welcomed and she would always make time for others. We shared our mom so many times with young military men and women, who adopted her as their temporary grandma while stationed at Dyess. She loved family gatherings and her cooking was always the center of attention. She was passionate about working in her yard and enjoyed traveling to visit family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hattie Welch; her husband, John Scott; her son, John "Tony" Scott; her brother, Walter Welch Jr.; her sister, Beverly King; and her great grandson, Theodore Meraz. She is survived by her sister Ora Hawkins and brother Alvin Welch. Those left to continue her legacy are, Wanda Catchings, Valerie McKinney, Angela Williams (Warren), Tracy Scott-Naber (Scott) and Paula Brown (Phillip), 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons Kenyon Catchings, Kyle Scott, Kyron Williams, Kristian Brown, Maleek Catchings, Elijah Brown, Kale Catchings, Malakai Naber and nephew Rodney King.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Abilene Baptist Social Ministry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to West Texas Rehab Hospice of the Big Country.
Ecclesiates 3:1-2 says, "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted."
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 14, 2019