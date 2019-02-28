|
|
Delphine Watson
Merkel, TX
Delphine Watson, 89, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence.
She was born to Bill and Margaret (Nelson) Cooper on January 4, 1930 in Trent, Texas.
Delphine was a graduate of Trent High School. She worked for Abilene ISD as a parent coordinator for 27 years. She was a member of Wylie Baptist Church.
Delphine is survived by her daughter Peggy Grimes of Abilene; son-in-law Wade Stephens of Cross Plains; grandchildren Janeal Yancey and husband Ed of Huntsville, AR, Kelan McCullen and husband Jeff of Tomball, Erin Sakai and husband Mark of Dallas, Kyndel Grimes of Waco, and Garrett Stephens and wife Cheri of Cross Plains; great grandchildren Vallie and Wyn Yancey, Cooper McCullen, Jude and Phoebe Sakai and Stormy and Remington Stephens; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Pat Stephens, great granddaughter Kieleigh Stephens, 10 brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Trent First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Trent Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dawn Hopkins for her love and care of the past year.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 28, 2019