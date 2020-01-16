Services
Dennis Wayne Wunderlich

Dennis Wayne Wunderlich Obituary
Dennis Wayne Wunderlich

Dennis Wayne Wunderlich, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 69, surrounded by his children.

Dennis was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, April 17, 1950. He graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1969 where he played full back in the football program and showed steers in FFA. His career was working as Bulk Plant Manager. Dennis was employed at Halliburton in Abilene and Odessa. He later worked at Basic Energy in Cisco, Texas where he later retired due to his illness. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, horse races, and gardening. He absolutely loved being a Pa. His granddaughters were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Wunderlich of Cross Plains and by former wife Suellen Wunderlich of Abilene; their son, Casey Wunderlich and wife Stephanie of Lubbock and daughter Lacey LaCaze of Abilene, four granddaughters, two brothers Randall Wunderlich and wife Liz of Fredericksburg and Kevin Wunderlich of Riesel, Texas and one nephew William Wunderlich and wife Becca of Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benno Wunderlich and Josie Danz Wunderlich of Fredericksburg.

Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Chambers Funeral Home in Cisco, Texas.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Chambers Funeral Home in Cisco. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to or one of your choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
