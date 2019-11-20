|
|
Devin Ronald Welch
Baird - Devin Ronald Welch went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 55.
Devin was born April 16, 1964 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Ronnie and Jerry (Barnhill) Welch. He graduated from Baird High School and received his Associates Degree from Cisco Junior College. He was known for his talent with electronics and sound, and was the owner of Custom Audio and Video, where he installed systems for many churches, facilities and institutions in Abilene and the surrounding area.
He had alot of friends and loved to visit. Devin spent his life helping others. He loved his Baird HS Class of '82, and had a heart for the citizens and community of Baird.
He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Jerry Welch; an aunt, Lavetta Garvin; uncle Robert Barnhill and wife Marjorie; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. Third in Baird. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Parker-Jacobs Chapel. Burial will be in Ross Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019