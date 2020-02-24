|
Dewain Finley
Anson - ANSON - DEWAIN FINLEY, 76, passed away February 23, 2020, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
The oldest of four boys, Dewain was born October 8, 1943 in Stamford, Texas to Orville and Goldie (McIlwain) Finley. He played football for Anson Tigers and graduated from Anson High School in 1962. Dewain went on to play for Baylor University and graduated in 1968. He married Linda Bennett on June 20, 1964. They shared 55 years of marriage and three daughter-Melinda, Lori and Marsha.
Dewain retired from coaching in 2005 after coaching at Lueders-Avoca, Albany, McMurry University, Rising Star, Abilene Cooper, Clyde, Anson and Madison Middle School. He enjoyed many years officiating the Texas State Track Meet, Baylor track meets, the Texas Relays and other meets. Dewain spent many hours watching his grandkids' sports and school activities. He was also an avid Anson Tiger fan and a noted Anson Tiger football historian.
Dewain was saved as a young boy and was active at Anson First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Anson Lion's Club, the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Baylor Lettermen's Association.
Dewain was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Goldie Finley.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Finley; three daughters, Melinda Kunkel (and husband, Kelly) of Gorman, Lori Johnston (and husband, Alan) of Waco, and Marsha Hamilton (and husband, Kevin) of Abilene; his grandchildren, Emily Kunkel of Marble Falls, Claire Smith (and husband Drew) of Fort Worth, Abby Kunkel of Fort Worth, Bailey Johnston of Denton, Audrey Johnston of Waco, Cal Johnston of Waco, Ava Grace Johnston of Waco and Beau Hamilton of Abilene. He is also survived by his brothers, Glen Finley (and wife, Ginni) of Andrews, Tom Finley (and wife, Kathy) of Midland, Mickey Finley (and wife, Patty) of San Angelo; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janis and Jim Alling of Decatur; plus numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Cal Johnston, Clint Finley, Beau Hamilton, Joe Jon Finley, Joe Don Finley, Nathan Alling, Jonathan Alling and Shawn Finley (who is deployed with the U. S. Air Force).
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Anson 1531 Commercial Ave., Anson, TX 79501, the , the Baylor Bear Foundation, 1500 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, Texas 76706 or to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020