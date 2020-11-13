Diane Scott
Hayleyville, AL - (1945-2020) Diane Scott of Hayleyville, Alabama, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, after a short bout with brain cancer. She had moved from Fort Worth to Hayleyville to be near her niece Jordan Garvey and her five children, whom she loved dearly. She was very active in the Haleyville First United Methodist Church, volunteering there almost daily.
Diane was born in Fort Worth and lived there until she and her brother Rick joined her grandmother, Ruth Scott, to move to Clyde, Texas, in 1959, where she spent her high school years, 1959-1963. She earned a BA in English from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, an MA in English from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Texas Arlington. She began her career teaching high school English in Angleton, Texas, and West Columbia, Texas. Returning to Fort Worth in 1974, Diane then began a long career dedicated to improving the lives of children. She worked for Child Protective Services in Fort Worth and Abilene and was a state-level administrator for CPS in Austin. In 1988 she left CPS to work for a national lobbying group focused on children's issues in Washington, D.C., followed by an administrative position in Fairfax County, Virginia, Child Protective Services. She then worked as a consultant for Electronic Data Systems/Hewlett-Packard which sent Diane out to state capitals from Honolulu to Kansas and others in between to oversee the automation of each state's human services systems. She retired from HP in 2014 and lived in Fort Worth and Alabama.
Diane will be remembered for her care for others and her willingness to put their needs above her own. She was the heart of her family and will be sorely missed by them as well as her many life-long friends. Her winning smile was a feature everyone who knew her recalls with fondness. Diane excelled at everything she attempted, from winning a best actress award in State competition for her high school one-act play to designing training programs for social workers throughout the state of Texas to managing numerous states' automation projects.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Fain Scott and Dorothy Logan Sessums, her brother Richard Fain Scott II "Rick," and her sister Judy Walters Garvey. Survivors include her sister Tracy L. Farek of Houston, sister-in-law Donna Scott of Weatherford, nephews Shane Scott and wife Karen of Dripping Springs, Mark Scott and wife Farrah of Aledo, Logan Garvey of Albuquerque, and two nieces, Amy Estes of Odessa and Jordan Garvey of Hayleville, cousins Bob South of Abilene, Dana South Pope of San Marcos, and Deb South Smith of Abilene, other cousins, and several grand nephews and grand nieces.
Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For memorials to Diane, the family suggests that you donate to the Haleyville First United Methodist Church, 2207 9th Ave., Haleyville, AL 35565, The American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org
, or your favorite charity
.