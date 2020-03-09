Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
1 st Baptist Church of Ballinger
Diane Wilson Brevard Obituary
Diane Wilson Brevard

Ballinger - Diane Wilson Brevard, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born on January 20, 1937, to J.C. "Doc" and Betty Sue (Barnett) Wilson in Ballinger, Texas and remained a Ballinger resident for most of her life. Diane married Weldon Hale Brevard on July 27, 1957. She proudly taught for Ballinger ISD for 27 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church as well.

Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Brevard who passed on July 13, 2016, as well as her parents J.C. and Betty Sue Wilson.

She is survived by her sons Brad and wife Laura Brevard of Ballinger, and Brent and wife Elaine Brevard of Haslet, Tx. Diane is also survived by her grandchildren Beau, Heather, Russ, Norelia, Paige, and Sydney.

A memorial service will be held for Diane at the 1 st Baptist Church of Ballinger, Texas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
