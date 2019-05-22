|
|
Dianne Johnston
Belton - Dagma "Dianne" Johnston, 80, of Belton passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Dianne was born to Rupert and Kate Kemp on May 14, 1939 in Hamilton, Texas. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957, then earned a BS in education from McMurray College in Abilene, Texas. She graduated with her masters as a reading specialist from Abilene Christian University. She worked as a reading and English teacher for 35 years and enjoyed many activities such as quilting, sewing, making porcelain dolls, gardening, and spending time with her family. A private family service will be held at a later date. Dianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Noel Gene Johnston; her daughters Mary Katherine Sorell of Fort Worth, Jeanne Ann Johnston of Dallas, and Melissa Marie Hyer and husband Todd Hyer of Belton; her favorite cousin Vicki Woodard and husband Eldon Woodard of Joshua; and her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Dianne Johnston to the Glenda Vasicek Cancer Center, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508. Special thanks to the staff of Meridian of Temple Health Center, Dr. Holguin, and nurse Cassandra Stevens. Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 22, 2019