Dickie Leon Stout
Abilene - Dickie Leon Stout, 79, of Abilene passed away on May 19, 2020. Dickie was born on December 2, 1940 in Throckmorton, Texas.
He served the public for over 50 years as a naval corpsman, laboratory and x-ray technician, and rural hospital administrator. He served in several towns, Hamilton, Knox City, Throckmorton, Cuero and Winters, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, two brothers and son Robert.
Dickie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy and daughter Jo Dee both of Abilene; son, Richard Stout and his wife Jaquata, granddaughters, Keisha Deluca and Kierstann Stout, and his great-grandchildren, Lorilynn Guill, Kingstonn Rutoh, Adalynn Guill, Matthew Deluca, Emmalyn Deluca, all of Hamilton; and brother John Reck of Palm Springs, CA.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 21 to May 24, 2020