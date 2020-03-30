|
|
Dixie Boyd
Anson - Dixie Yvone Lytle Boyd, age 82, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at a nursing home in Abilene. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the City of Abilene Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Jeffery Fenwick officiating, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born December 28, 1937 in Quanah, Dixie was a daughter of the late Robert Glen and Mamie (Green) Lytle. She married Tom "Holman" Boyd in 1955. Dixie graduated from Hardin Simmons University and was a home economics teacher for seven years. She later worked for Anson Meals on Wheels and also worked for Anson High School until retiring in 2006. Dixie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister (Garland Phillips).
Survivors include one sister, Scarlett Daugherty of Quanah; two brothers, Buddie Lytle (and wife, Latrese) and Belvin Lytle (and wife, Debbie) all of Anson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be made to Anson Meals on Wheels, 1225 Ave. J, Anson, TX 79501.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020